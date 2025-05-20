Freed hostage reports on critical condition of captive Matan Zangauker

Edan Alexander, the last living American hostage in Gaza who was freed last week, was held along with Zangauker and expressed concern that he is now alone.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Released hostages have reported that captive Matan Zangauker is in critical condition with extreme weight loss and an untreated medical condition that makes it nearly impossible for him to walk.

Zangauker is being held in isolation and suffers from a degenerative muscle disease that causes tremors and weakness, resulting in difficulty standing or walking.

In addition, his family said he is also experiencing intestinal blockages and stomach pain and is not receiving medical attention.

Zangauker was transferred to many locations during his captivity, including mosques, tents, and urban centers, where he was disguised along with his Hamas captors in women’s clothing.

His family reports that he was held in the same place as Hamas officials and other hostages, including Avera Mengistu, who spent a decade in captivity before his release in February.

Zangauker is reportedly “foggy and drowsy” due to poor ventilation, and he is hardly eating his meager fare of rice, moldy bread, and salty water.

His mother, Einav Zangauker, an outspoken advocate for the hostages, says she is devastated by the news of her son’s suffering in Gaza.

“Since I was informed of the torture and the physical and mental suffering my son is going through, I haven’t been able to eat—almost not even breathe,” she said.

“How can a mother just carry on with the knowledge that her son is suffering from muscle degeneration, unable to stand or hold a glass of water?”

“My heart is torn. I don’t know if he will be able to survive,” she added.

She sent a personal message to her son, “Matan, my beloved child, your mother is on her way to get you out. I promise you.”