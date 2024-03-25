French fashion house raises eyebrows with shirt mirroring Palestinian flag

Louis Vuitton selling t-shirt with logo based on Palestine Liberation Organization flag – charging $820 per shirt.

By World Israel News Staff

A high-end French fashion house has sparked controversy by selling t-shirts featuring a graphic logo based on the Palestinian Liberation Organization flag in the midst of Israel’s war against the Hamas terror organization.

The shirt was debuted by Louis Vuitton last week, retailing at $820 a piece.

The new offering includes the line’s iconic LV logo, but stylized in the colors of the Palestinian Liberation Organization’s red, black, white, and green flag.

While Louis Vuitton has given no indication that the design was inspired by the PLO emblem, social media users on both sides of the Israel-Arab conflict have suggested the shirt is indeed a political statement.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, owner of the Louis Vuitton brand, declined to respond to questions regarding the origin of the shirt’s design.

According to The Jewish Telegraphic Agency, the design of the logo appears to pre-date the current war between Israel and Hamas, regardless of whether it was intentioned to reference the PLO flag.

Industry insiders cited by the JTA said designs are typically made a year or more before their first runway appearance.

Lizzy Savetsky, a pro-Israel New York City-based social media influencer, slammed Louis Vuitton for retaining the design, while emphasizing that she does not believe it was created to be make a political statement.

“I do think that having the watermelon on an item of clothing right now is extremely triggering for all of us, just because we’ve seen the watermelon be used for pro-Palestinian propaganda repeatedly,” Savetsky said in an interview with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, referencing the use of watermelon emblems as a symbol of support for Hamas and anti-Israel causes.

“I don’t believe it was intentioned to be that,” Savetsky added.

“But I think it’s insensitive of the brand to continue to sell it. But with all of that said, the truth is, I just, in these times, have to make light of things because everything has been so heavy and so serious.”