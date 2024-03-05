‘From the river to the sea’: Israel must annex Judea, Samaria, Gaza to ‘secure homeland,’ says Pollard

The former spy also says that since all the Palestinians want a state in place of Israel, they must be expelled from the country.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

Jonathan Pollard proposed Tuesday that the only way for Israel to have long-term peace is to annex Gaza, Judea and Samaria and expel the Palestinians, in an op-ed written for Israel National News.

“Annexation of both Gaza and the Territories will provide us with a secure homeland from the river to the sea,” he wrote. ”The sooner we embrace this concept, the sooner our future, with God’s help, will be assured.”

The former spy first praised a plan that former American ambassador to Israel David Friedman released Thursday that called for full Israeli sovereignty over Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley as a better answer to bringing peace to the region than the establishment of a Palestinian state for which the U.S. is pushing.

However, it does not go far enough, the former spy said.

After “decades of brainwashing” by the Palestinian Authority (PA), he wrote, “the Palestinians will not accept anything less than the total destruction of Israel.” Any other deal “will simply be seen as just one more step on the road to Israel’s eventual disappearance.”

Thus, he reasoned, “Nothing short of the wholesale transfer of the Palestinians to Jordan is going to provide us with a rational solution to the ‘Palestinian problem.’”

Friedman had offered that Palestinians would receive permanent residency and travel papers but not the right to vote for the Knesset.

Jordan should be the destination because the original British Mandate for Palestine included its territory as an internationally, legally accepted homeland for the Jewish people, Pollard noted, yet the British had wrongfully lopped off the 70% east of the Jordan River in 1920 and gave it to the Bedouin Hashemite tribe.

“It’s time, therefore, that we finally recognize the inexcusable crime committed by the British,” he wrote, “and transfer the Palestinians to an area unilaterally set aside for someone other than Jews by the Colonial Office.”

Pollard acknowledged that the Hashemite Kingdom would not want to take in more Palestinians, who make up about 20% of Jordan’s current population.

This is especially so, he said, because “most security analysts,” he contended, say it is “certain” that Jordan will eventually be taken over by Islamists.

This danger is something Israel can contend with successfully, in his opinion.

“We will then be given the opportunity to finish our war with them once and for all in a way that will permanently deposit them in the dustbin of history,” he wrote.

Pollard has been in the news several times over the past two weeks with his ideas on how Israel should act after the Israel- Hamas war ends. He has also hinted that he may join right-wing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party the next time there are elections.