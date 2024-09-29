Game-changing 3D-printed virus detector promises quicker diagnosis and wider access

This technological advance promises to change how viruses are monitored and managed in healthcare settings, providing a rapid, accurate, and portable tool for health professionals.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israeli and German researchers unveiled a groundbreaking new method for detecting viruses and nanoparticles that offers faster, more accurate results at a fraction of the cost of traditional techniques.

The method combines advanced microscopy techniques with a 3D-printed setup. Its portable nature means it can be deployed in hospitals, clinics, and even mobile units in remote or underserved areas, making virus detection accessible in places where advanced lab facilities might not be available.

This innovative approach, led by Prof. Dr. Eitan Lerner of the Hebrew University, PhD candidate Mrs. Paz Drori, and colleagues from Ludwig-Maximilians University Munich and the Technical University of Dortmund, combines advanced microscopy techniques with a 3D-printed setup.

Traditionally, virus detection relies heavily on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) methods, which, while highly accurate, can be time-consuming and require specialized lab equipment.

In contrast, antigen-based tests, though quicker, tend to lack the precision and sensitivity needed to reliably detect small quantities of virus.

The new method developed by Lerner’s team addresses these shortcomings by offering a faster, more cost-effective alternative capable of identifying single virus particles with great accuracy.

The team’s approach merges confocal fluorescence microscopy with microfluidic laminar flow, an innovative technique allowing researchers to examine nanoparticles and viruses in real time.

This combination of technologies is further enhanced by a 3D-printed microscopy device, known as Brick-MIC, which offers a portable and affordable solution for virus detection.

Brick-MIC uses laminar flow within a microfluidic channel to direct the movement of viruses or nanoparticles, while fluorescent dyes and labeled antibodies help distinguish specific virus particles with unparalleled sensitivity.

The development of this method also saw collaboration with Prof. Dr. Thorben Cordes’ group from Ludwig-Maximilians University and the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR).

Together, the teams were able to test the technology on both fluorescent beads and real viruses, including those carrying the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein. These trials demonstrated the system’s high level of accuracy and specificity in detecting clinically relevant virus concentrations.

One of the critical innovations of this method is its hydrodynamic focusing capability, which significantly boosts sensitivity and allows for the detection of viruses at low concentrations—something crucial for clinical and diagnostic applications.

This technological advance promises to change how viruses are monitored and managed in healthcare settings, providing a rapid, accurate, and portable tool for health professionals.

During viral outbreaks or pandemics, the technology could be used for mass screening in airports, schools, or workplaces. It could also be integrated into public health infrastructure for continuous monitoring of viral outbreaks in real time, allowing for faster responses and better containment strategies.

In addition, the ability to detect specific virus strains at a nanoparticle level would allow for more personalized healthcare interventions.

For example, doctors could use this technology to better understand the virus type affecting an individual, allowing for more precise and effective treatments, such as antiviral drugs or vaccines suited to the specific pathogen.

Patients with chronic conditions or weakened immune systems could benefit from regular health monitoring using this rapid detection system, enabling early intervention before infections worsen.

The system could be used to regularly screen for viruses in high-risk environments like hospitals, especially in ICU wards, to prevent hospital-acquired infections.

It would help in quickly identifying viral threats and isolating infected patients to protect vulnerable populations. Routine use of the technology could also ensure that healthcare workers are not unknowingly carrying viruses.

Studies on this new approach to detecting viruses were recently published in the peer-reviewed iScience and Science Advances journals.