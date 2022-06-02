Gantz seeks partnership in India, cites common challenges

“India and Israel share similar and common challenges, including border security and fighting terrorism,” Gantz stated.

By World Israel News Staff

Defense Minister Benny Gantz began his official visit to India Thursday by honoring fallen troops at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Following the morning ceremony, Gantz was hosted by his Indian counterpart, Minister of Defense Shri (H.E.) Rajnath Singh, as the countries mark 30 years of official diplomatic ties and defense cooperation, the defense minister’s spokesperson said in a press release.

The parties reiterated their commitment to deepening and expanding defense cooperation by presenting a vision for future collaboration, outlined in a joint declaration, the spokesperson said, adding that discsussions focused on strategic global challenges, military cooperation, defense industrial cooperation and joint R&D.

They also discussed a cooperation agreement signed between the Indian DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation)and Israel’s Directorate for Defense R&D, which will enable the expansion of technological collaboration and development between the countries.

“During the bilateral discussion, the Ministers declared their intention to further develop defense cooperation between the countries in a manner that harnesses Israel’s technological advance and operational experience, together with India’s extraordinary development and production capabilities,” the press release said.

Cooperation between the countries would be in line with Prime Minister Modi’s “Make in India” vision.

On the Israeli side, the meeting was attended by the Chief of Staff to Israel’s Minister of Defense Maayan Israeli, Military Secretary Brig. Gen. Yaki Dolf, Director of the Policy and POL-MIL Bureau Dror Shalom, Head of the International Defense Cooperation Directorate Yair Kulas, Israel’s Defense Attache to India Col. Asaf Maller, and Ambassador Naor Gilon.

“India and Israel share similar and common challenges, including border security and fighting terrorism. By working together, we may increase our capabilities and ensure the security and economic interests of both countries,” Gantz stated.