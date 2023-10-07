‘Get out of Gaza, we will hit everywhere hard,’ Netanyahu warns Gazans

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a government conference at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on September 27, 2023. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Israeli prime minister urges Gazans to leave the Gaza Strip ahead of large-scale IDF retaliation.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Israel’s military wound avenge the hundreds of citizens and soldiers murdered by Hamas in its massive invasion of southern Israel Saturday, warning residents of the Gaza Strip to flee the area.

In a televised address Saturday night, Netanyahu castigated Hamas for launching the unprecedented assault, which included a land and sea invasion of southern Israel and a large-scale rocket barrage, dubbed by the terrorist group “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.”

At least 300 Israelis were killed, some 1,600 more wounded, and dozens abducted to Gaza in the attacks, which saw multiple towns overrun and seized by terrorists.

“Hamas forces invaded Israeli territory this morning, on the morning of the Sabbath and a holiday, and murdered innocent civilians, children and elderly alike.”

“Hamas launched a brutal, evil war. We will win this war, but the cost has been too much to bear. This is the hardest day for all of us.”

Netanyahu vowed that the IDF will in the coming days destroy Hamas’ military capabilities, noting that his entire government backed the decision.

“What happened today has never happened before in Israel, and I will make sure that it doesn’t happen again.”

“The IDF will work immediately with all of its strength to destroy Hamas’ capabilities. We will hit them with full force and use force to avenge this black day when they tormented Israel and its citizens.”

The prime minister addressed Gaza’s civilian population, warning them that Israel will not restrict its bombing campaign and advising them to leave the area.

“I say to the residents of Gaza: Leave there immediately, because we will operate everywhere, and with full force.”

Netanyahu said that Israeli security forces are still engaged in combat with terrorists holed up in buildings across the Gaza frontier.

“Right now, IDF forces are working to cleanse the last of the towns from terrorists. They are moving from town to town, house to house, and returning control to our hands.”