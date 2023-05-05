‘Get this [Palestinian] terrorist to face justice’ – Cruz grills US nominee for diplomatic post in Jordan

“We need to use every tool we have… to get this terrorist who murdered Americans to face justice,” the senator said.

By World Israel News Staff

At a hearing Thursday for Yael Lempert, nominee for the next US Ambassador to Jordan, Senator Ted Crus (R-TX) grilled the career diplomat on the extradition of Ahlam Tamimi, who is wanted for her participation in an August 9, 2001, suicide bombing at the Sbarro pizza restaurant in Jerusalem that wounded more than 120 people and killed 15, including two U.S. nationals; about 130 were injured.

The 5 kg.-10 kg. bomb, which was packed with nails, screws, and bolts to ensure maximum damage, completely gutted the restaurant, which was full of lunchtime diners.

Tamimi, a Jordanian-Palestinian, is Number 4 on the FBI’s list of most wanted terrorists.

“We need to use every tool we have. And I have no desire to cut off aid to Jordan. What I desire is to get this terrorist who murdered Americans to face justice,” Cruz stated.

“What I can confirm to you is that I will do everything in my power to ensure that Ahlan Tamimi faces justice in the United States,” Lampert responded.

Cruz pressed the issue, asking if the US would consider withholding military and economic assistance to force the extradition.

“That would need to be weighed very carefully against the range of issues and priorities we have with the Jordanians before considering such a step, which I think would be profound,” the diplomat responded, saying she hopes to make progress “in other ways.”

Ahlam Al-Tamimi is a terrorist who masterminded an attack that killed 15 people including 2 Americans and injured over 100. She’s proud to have committed these evil attacks. Jordan is harboring her to this day. Al-Tamimi needs to be extradited to the US to face justice. pic.twitter.com/TRmygTFjtQ — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 4, 2023

Tamimi faces charges of conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction against U.S. nationals outside the U.S., resulting in death. A warrant for her arrest was issued on July 15, 2013, and made public on March 14, 2017. If convicted, she could be sentenced to a maximum of life in prison or death.

In 2011, Israel released 1,027 terrorists, including Tamimi, in exchange for Gilad Shalit, an Israeli soldier who had been held by Hamas since 2006.

Since her release, Tamimi has been living in Jordan. She has expressed pride in her involvement in the murder of Israelis and even became the host of a television program.

Jordan has rejected U.S. requests for Tamimi’s extradition.