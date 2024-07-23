Cruz: Biden let Iran build drones made ‘almost entirely’ of US parts

Ted Cruz: ‘The construction of the (Iran’s) drones is enabled by the regime’s access to American components.’

By JNS

The Biden administration let the Iranian regime access $100 billion, which it uses to create “suicide drones,” among other weapons that are “are made almost entirely of American components, which the administration has failed to keep out of Iran’s hands,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) stated on Monday.

The ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee, Cruz penned a letter to Jake Sullivan, the U.S. national security advisor, asked questions about the White House’s Drone Task Force after the Iran-backed Houthis attacked Tel Aviv—reportedly targeting the U.S. consulate—with a drone, killing one person.

“Military production of the drones is financed by funds available to the Iranian regime, including roughly $100 billion that the Biden administration has allowed to flow to the ayatollah,” Cruz stated. “However, the construction of the drones is enabled by the regime’s access to American components, and indeed the drones are built almost entirely from components produced by U.S. companies.”

“In December 2022, the White House reportedly launched an ‘expansive task force’ to examine how Iran obtains the American-made components necessary for its militant drone-building,” Cruz added. “However, since the announcement of this task force in 2022, there has not been a single published update, report or announcement.”