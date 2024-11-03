Global threat: The Biden-Harris administration is enabling Iran to become the next nuclear state

Centrifuges at the Iran nuclear energy exhibition at the Islamic Revolution and Holy Defense Museum in 2018. (Shutterstock)

By Dr. Majid Rafizadeh, Gatestone Institute

One of the most alarming features of the Biden-Harris administration is its permissive stance towards Iran’s nuclear program.

When this administration came into power, they promised that they would effectively address and curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Yet, nearly four years into Biden’s term, US Secretary of Stare Antony Blinken announced that Iran is “probably 1-2 weeks” away from having nuclear weapons — and that was in July.

Iran is now just a technical step away from acquiring a nuclear bomb, and these advances have been taking place while the Biden-Harris administration has done not a single thing to stop or even slow them.

According to the latest report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, Iran has significantly enlarged its stockpile of enriched uranium, and brought it to enrichment levels dangerously close to weapons-grade.

Tehran has also ramped up the number of operational centrifuges and invested heavily in the research and development of advanced centrifuge technologies.

Iran is evidently on a fast track toward achieving full nuclear weapons capability.

Earlier findings paint an even more troubling picture: Iran’s uranium enrichment levels reportedly reached 84%, just shy of the 90% level required for creating nuclear weapons.

Why are the US and its allies not alarmed?

Not only has the Biden-Harris administration failed to take any action to thwart the Iranian regime’s nuclear ambitions, it has actually facilitated Iran’s progress.

Through its policies, the Biden-Harris administration has provided Iran with “closer to $60 billion,” funds that are almost certainly being used to bolster the regime’s military and nuclear programs.

The Biden-Harris administration has not only also failed to enforce sanctions on Iran, they have given it massive financial resources and political cover, allowing it to develop its nuclear program to the point of near-completion.

The Biden-Harris administration has, in fact, protected Iran’s progress. After Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel on October 1, the Biden-Harris administration immediately urged Israel not to target Iran’s nuclear facilities in retaliation.

Israel has a clear opportunity to strike at the heart of Iran’s nuclear program and potentially it from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The U.S. administration, however, has been trying to shield Iran from such consequences, allowing its nuclear infrastructure to remain intact and continue advancing.

By pressuring Israel to refrain from defending itself, the Biden-Harris administration seems to be protecting Iran’s nuclear ambitions, raising serious questions about U.S. priorities in the Middle East.

At least one Iranian-American, Ariane Tabatabai, for instance, who has security clearance and close ties to the Iranian regime, not only still works at the Pentagon, but was recently promoted.

The dangers of a nuclear-armed Iran are clear, particularly given the regime’s long-standing support for terror groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis, as well as its history of muscular aggression into Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Lebanon, Africa, Argentina, Panama, Venezuela, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Brazil, and the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

A nuclear-armed Iran could also transfer nuclear bombs to its terror proxies. Imagine if, on October 7, 2023, Hamas had launched its surprise terrorist attack on Israel with an atomic bomb.

Not just Israel, but every U.S. military base in the region and all other Western targets would undoubtedly be in the crosshairs of these terror groups, possibly armed with Iran’s nuclear weapons.

Once Iran possesses nuclear weapons, it will also have the power of deterrence, making it virtually impossible to stop the regime from pursuing its objectives.

The world, knowing that military action against it would carry the risk of nuclear retaliation, would be forced to deal with an even more aggressive and emboldened Iran.

The Biden-Harris administration’s handling of Iran’s nuclear program is not only a failure but an immensely dangerous one.

Instead of taking steps to enable US allies to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, the Biden-Harris administration is facilitating and protecting Iran’s nuclear advancement.

The US has allowed Tehran to inch closer to nuclear weapons capability without facing any repercussions.

By warning Israel not to retaliate against Iran’s nuclear sites, rather than supporting Israel, the Biden-Harris administration is paving the way for a future where Iran becomes a nuclear-armed state.

This outcome would have catastrophic consequences for global security, not only the Middle East. It is time to stop Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.