Greece seeks Israel’s assistance for $2.11 billion Iron-Dome style missile defense system

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis give joint statements in Jerusalem, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Debbie Hill, UPI Pool via AP)

Although relations between adversaries Greece and Turkey have improved in recent years, Turkey’s upgrade in its air force has prompted Greece to adopt a robust missile defense system.



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Greece is seeking Israel’s assistance in building a $2.11 billion Iron Dome-style missile defense system to keep up with rival nation Turkey, Reuters reports.

As Greece emerges from a debt crisis, it is upgrading its defense systems and is in talks with Israel to adapt its Iron Dome technology.

Iron Dome is responsible for the interception of short and long-range missiles and has protected Israeli civilians during many bombardments from Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iran.

Although relations between adversaries Greece and Turkey have improved in recent years, Turkey’s upgrade in its air force has prompted Greece to adopt a robust missile defense system.

“The plan is to create a multi-layer anti-aircraft and anti-drone system,” a source told Reuters after meeting with Greek defense Minister Nikos Dendias.

“We are in discussions with Israel,” the source said.

Another source said Greece aims to spend 12.8 billion until 2035 to upgrade its defense technology.

As part of the decade-long upgrade, Greece is planning to purchase up to 40 new F-35 fighter jets and drones from the US, and four Belharra frigates and Rafale jets from France.

“Our effort is for a quick transition of our armed forces to the 21st century,” Defense Minister Dendias said.

Although the tensions between Greece and Turkey are currently minimal, the two nations are at odds regarding sea boundaries, energy resources and airspace in the eastern Mediterranean.

In the past year, Turkey’s relations with Israel have deteriorated with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan implementing a complete trade embargo with the Jewish State, welcoming Hamas and threatening to invade Israel to stop the war in Gaza.

In July, Erdogan said, “We must be very strong so that Israel can’t do these…things to Palestine,” Erodgan said at a meeting of his AK party held in Rize, Turkey.

“Just like we entered Karabakh [Azerbaijan], just like we entered Libya, we might do similar to them,” Erdogan said in the televised discussion.

Speaking of a possible invasion of Israel, Erdogan said, “There is no reason why we cannot do this … We must be strong so that we can take these steps.”