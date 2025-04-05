WATCH: ‘Passover Cleaning’ at The Western Wall April 5, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-passover-cleaning-at-the-western-wall/ Email Print Every year before Passover, the notes placed in the cracks of the Kotel (the Western Wall) are carefully removed and buried with reverence. Every year before Passover, a sacred cleansing takes place. Thousands of heartfelt notes, wishes, and prayers—tucked into the stones of the Western Wall—are gently removed and buried in reverence. This isn’t just a ritual. It’s a renewal. A reminder that even our deepest hopes… pic.twitter.com/S0msbAQVTC— StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) April 4, 2025 kotelPassoverWestern Wall