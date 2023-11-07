Hamas claims responsibility for rocket barrage from Lebanon

The damage after a rocket fired from Lebanon hit the northern town of Kiryat Shmona, November 5, 2023. Photo by Erez Ben Simon/Flash90

The military intercepted several rockets. Most of the projectiles fell into the Mediterranean Sea.

By JNS

Hamas terrorists in Southern Lebanon fired some 30 rockets at Israel on Monday night, triggering air-raid sirens in cities including Haifa, Nahariya and Akko.

“Approximately 30 launches were identified from Lebanon towards northern Israel over the last hour. The IDF is responding with artillery fire towards the origin of the launches,” the Israel Defense Forces said.

The Hamas terrorist organization in Lebanon claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying it “struck the occupied city of Nahariya and southern Haifa in northern occupied Palestine [i.e., Israel] with 16 missiles.”

Later on Monday, the IDF struck targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Southern Lebanon.

On Sunday, an Israeli civilian was killed when an anti-tank missile from Lebanon hit a vehicle near Kibbutz Yiftah in the Upper Galilee.

“Today, Hezbollah continued to attack Israeli military sites and civilian towns, without distinguishing between civilians and military personnel,” Col. Avichay Adraee, head of the Arab media division in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“One of the attacks resulted in the death of an Israeli citizen,” said Adraee.

The IDF stated that “terrorists launched an anti-tank missile from Lebanese territory towards the Yiftah area.” The military returned fire against the source of the attack.

In a statement, the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group in Lebanon claimed responsibility for the attack. Hezbollah has been testing the waters, initiating a series of exchanges of fire as the Jewish state fights Hamas terrorists on its southern border.

Later on Sunday, 10 rockets were fired at the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona. One rocket hit a car, causing a fire. There were no injuries, first responders said.

Over the weekend, Hezbollah terrorists attacked several Israeli army positions along the border. In addition, anti-tank missiles were fired towards Metula, Israel’s northernmost town. Hezbollah claimed in a statement that it attacked at least six IDF posts, adding that “direct hits were scored and technical equipment was destroyed.”