Hamas claims responsibility for Tel Aviv rocket attacks March 20, 2025Iron Dome near Ashdod, March 11 2012. (Flash90)(Flash90)Hamas claims responsibility for Tel Aviv rocket attacks At least 3 rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Tel Aviv, marking the first such attack by Hamas since the end of the ceasefire.By David Rosenberg, World Israel NewsTerrorists operating in the Gaza Strip launched rockets towards Tel Aviv Thursday afternoon, marking the first rocket attack from the coastal enclave on central Israel in months.The IDF detected three rocket launches from the Gaza Strip at approximately 1:20 p.m.An army spokesperson said that two of the rockets landed in open areas, while the third was successfully intercepted by Israel's missile defense network. "Following the alerts activated recently in the Gush Dan and coastal plain areas, three launches from the southern Gaza Strip were identified crossing into Israeli territory," the IDF said. "The Air Force successfully intercepted one launch, while two other launches fell in open areas."Shortly after the attacks, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas terror organization, claimed responsibility for the attacks."The Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded the city of Tel Aviv with a rocket salvo in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians," Hamas said via its Telegram channel Thursday afternoon.Read Hamas refuses disarmament, exile - but open to ceding GazaNo injuries were reported in the attack, though there are reports of shrapnel landing in the city of Rishon Lezion. According to Hamas, the projectiles used in the attack were M-90 artillery rockets, which the terror group claims have a range of 90 kilometers.Thursday's rocket attacks come just hours after the IDF intercepted a missile launched by Houthi terrorists in Yemen towards central Israel.The missile, which was shot down at approximately 4:00 a.m., had targeted Israel's largest international airport, Ben Gurion, near Tel Aviv.The attack resulted in warning sirens sounding across central Israel and the Jerusalem area, and forced the brief halting of flights to and from the airport.