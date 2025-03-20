Hamas claims responsibility for Tel Aviv rocket attacks

At least 3 rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Tel Aviv, marking the first such attack by Hamas since the end of the ceasefire.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Terrorists operating in the Gaza Strip launched rockets towards Tel Aviv Thursday afternoon, marking the first rocket attack from the coastal enclave on central Israel in months.

The IDF detected three rocket launches from the Gaza Strip at approximately 1:20 p.m.

An army spokesperson said that two of the rockets landed in open areas, while the third was successfully intercepted by Israel’s missile defense network.

“Following the alerts activated recently in the Gush Dan and coastal plain areas, three launches from the southern Gaza Strip were identified crossing into Israeli territory,” the IDF said.

“The Air Force successfully intercepted one launch, while two other launches fell in open areas.”

Shortly after the attacks, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas terror organization, claimed responsibility for the attacks.