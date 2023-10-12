Hamas demands global jihad, Muslims to ‘spill blood’

Hamas’ former leader release ‘unambiguous call to arms’ for global jihad, extermination of Jews in Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

Khaled Meshaal, the former leader and co-founder of Hamas, called on Muslims around the globe to unite against the IDF and to “apply jihad” to cleanse the land of Israel of Jews.

In an Arabic-language YouTube video, Meshaal addressed Muslims throughout the world, urging them to take to the streets in support of Hamas and the Palestinian people.

“To all scholars who teach jihad… to all who teach and learn, this is a moment for [action,]” Meshaal said.

He specifically appealed to Muslims living near Israel, encouraging them to invade Israel en masse.

“Tribes of Jordan, sons of Jordan, brothers and sisters of Jordan … This is a moment of truth and the borders are close to you, you all know your responsibility,” he said.

Meshaal wants “Muslims to fight against the Jews…he said this is the time for Jihad to be applied on the ground rather than just in theory,” tweeted Brother Rachid, a terror expert.

“He asked the [Islamic fighters] to go in long caravans to spill [Jewish] blood on the land of Palestine.”

Khalid Mashal the leader and founding member of Hamas gave a speech today asking Muslims all around the world to do the following:⁰⁰1. To show anger, especially next Friday, in Muslim countries and Also among Muslim diaspora around the world; he called it “the Friday of Al-Aqsa… pic.twitter.com/koJ42DRFMy — Brother Rachid الأخ رشيد (@BrotherRasheed) October 11, 2023

Earlier, Hamas released its own statement asking Muslims to engage against the enemy on Friday, October 13th.

“A call to our Palestinian people, the masses of the Arab and Islamic world, and free people worldwide,” the statement reads, as translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

“We declare next Friday, ‘The Friday of the Al-Aqsa Flood,’ as a day of general mobilization in our Arab and Islamic world and among the free people of the world.”

Hamas urged Palestinians in Israel and Judea and Samaria to “rise up, join massive demonstrations, and shake the ground beneath the feet of the Zionist invaders and their settler gangs.

“Engage with their soldiers and cowardly army in every place, affirming the unity of destiny and the path towards Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa, liberating them from the defilement of the Zionist occupation.”

Robert Greenway, director of the Center for National Defense at the Heritage Foundation, told the Daily Signal that the statements are an “unambiguous global call to arms,” which “will be heeded. There will be blood.”