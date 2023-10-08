Muslims in Europe, Middle East celebrate slaughter of Israelis

Muslims across the world revel in murder of Israelis, waving Palestinians flags and dancing in the streets.

By World Israel News Staff

Muslims in Europe and throughout the Middle East launched festive celebrations in the street, praising Palestinian terrorists and supporting the unprecedented attack that killed some 350 Israelis on Saturday, in one of the biggest disasters in Israeli history.

Rachel Riley, a British-Jewish television presenter, wrote on her social media accounts that she was horrified to come across multiple groups of people in London who were apparently reveling in the fact that Israelis had been killed.

Riley wrote that she had visited a cafe in the Acton neighborhood in West London with her family, when they saw a group of men on the street waving Palestinian flags and smiling.

“People have been brutally murdered, kidnapped and there are people in London dancing,” she wrote.

Later on, Riley updated that she “just passed two cars in West London driving with Palestinian flags flying from each window, bouncing up and down in their cars, seemingly celebrating like they were having a party.

“Make no mistake, this is a dangerous and terrifying time for all Jews around the world.”

In Palestinian Authority-controlled enclaves in Judea and Samaria, Palestinians rallied in the streets, handing out sweets to celebrate the Hamas attack.

Social media footage showed hundreds of Iranians gathering in Tehran’s Palestine Square, as locals praised the murder of Israelis. Celebratory fireworks were also seen in the video.

Hundreds rally in Felestin square in central Tehran and set off fireworks in celebration of Hamas’ “Al-Aqsa Deluge” operation against Israel pic.twitter.com/TokdIdZT9Y — Gianluca Pacchiani (@GLucaPacchiani) October 7, 2023

In Lebanon, supporters of Hamas danced in the streets of Beirut while waving Palestinian flags.

Further south, near the border with Israel, locals prevented a UN peacekeeping force from approaching the Blue Line.

The troops were presumably attempting to prevent Hezbollah and other terror groups from joining the ongoing war and firing rockets at Israel.