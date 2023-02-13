Hamas hails ‘heroic’ terror attacks by teens as revenge for legalizing settlements

United Hatzalah medics at the scene of a terror attack in eastern Jerusalem, where a 20-year-old man was critically wounded, Feb. 13, 2022. (United Hatzalah)

Teenage terrorists will face Israel’s “fascism with courage and violence,” the terror group said.

By World Israel News Staff

The Hamas terror hailed Monday’s terror attacks in Jerusalem as a “heroic operation” that was a worthy response to Israel’s decision to legalize nine communities in Judea and Samaria a day earlier.

“Our youth will deal with the occupation’s aggression and the extremist government’s fascism with courage and violence,” a Hamas spokesman said, referring to the two Palestinian terrorists, 14 and 13 years of age respectively.

The two teenagers, both from eastern Jerusalem, injured two Israelis in separate attacks on Monday.

A 17-year-old male was wounded when the 14-year-old terrorist stabbed him in his torso in the Old City of Jerusalem. The victim was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in light-to-moderate condition.

Two hours later, a 20-year-old police officer was stabbed at the Anatot checkpoint when he boarded a bus to question people near the Arab neighborhood of Shuafat in eastern Jerusalem. One of the passengers, a 13-year-old, pulled out a knife and stabbed him. A civilian guard opened fire but accidentally shot the officer. He was transferred to a Hadassah Mount Scopus hospital in critical condition.

The 13-year-old was detained.

On Sunday the Security Cabinet decided unanimously to authorize nine communities in Judea and Samaria in response to the deadly terrorist attacks in Jerusalem over the past two weeks.

The communities are: Avigail, Bet Hogla, Givat Harel/Haroeh, Givat Arnon, Mitzpe Yehuda, Malachei Hashalom, Ashael, Sde Boaz and Shaharit.