Hamas has Israel ‘right where we want it,’ boasts October 7th mastermind

Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas in Gaza (AP/Adel Hana and Shutterstock with additions by World Israel News)

Hamas chief reassures leadership in Qatar that despite heavy casualties, the war is playing out just as the terror group has hoped.

By World Israel News Staff

The chief of Hamas operations in the Gaza Strip has reassured the terror group’s leadership abroad that the organization is winning the current war against Israel, despite massive losses since October 7th.

Israel has killed more than 13,000 Gaza terrorists since the war began, a senior Israeli army spokesman said Thursday, including 450 killed in the past ten days.

The IDF has moved through most of the Strip, demolishing tunnels and clearing out terrorist infrastructure in both the north and south of the coastal enclave, leaving only the border town of Rafah on the southern end of the Strip as the last Hamas stronghold.

Nevertheless, Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the October 7th invasion and commander of Hamas forces in Gaza, has reassured the terror group’s leaders in Qatar that the war is proceeding as planned, with Hamas positioned to win the conflict.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, senior Hamas leaders met earlier this month in Qatar to discuss the ongoing war, amid concerns the terror group has been “mauled” by the Israeli military.

Unable to attend the meeting, Sinwar dispatched a representative who insisted that the war is in fact proceeding in accordance with Sinwar’s long-term plans.

“Don’t worry, we have the Israelis right where we want them,” the representative is quoted as saying in Sinwar’s name.

The terror chief’s envoy also said that the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, are still combat ready and are prepared to confront the planned IDF incursion into Rafah.

Turning to the casualties across Gaza since the war started – estimated by the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry at over 30,000 – Sinwar said civilian deaths served Hamas’ purposes, and in fact were one of the terror group’s primary goals in the war, creating international pressure on Israel to halt the fighting and enabling Hamas to regain control over Gaza.