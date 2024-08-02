Hamas leader Haniyeh buried in Doha amid calls for revenge against Israel

Attending the funeral were Haniyeh’s potential successor, Khaled Mashaal and The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Ahmad Aal Thani.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The funeral for the killed Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was held in Qatar on Friday amid threats of revenge and tension throughout the Middle East.

The ceremony was held at the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque in the Qatari capital of Doha.

The funeral in Doha was held following a similar one in Tehran led by Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei.

Thousand attended the funeral, most notably Khaled Mashaal, slated to be Haniyeh’s replacement as head of the terror group, Hamas leaders Naem and Abu Marzouk and The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Ahmad Al Thani, and his ousted father, Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani who sat prominently at the front.

Haniyeh’s coffin was draped with a Palestinian flag and was carried in a procession along with the coffin of his bodyguard, who was also killed in the attack.

Funeral speeches and chants focused on vengeance against Israel and the West for Haniyeh’s death.

Attendees were chanting: “With spirit and blood we will redeem you, shaheed” “With spirit and blood we will redeem you, Al-Aqsa” and “Said Leader Ismail: we will never recognize Israel.”

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri sent a message to Israel by phone to a Reuters journalist: “Our message to the occupation (Israel) today is that you are sinking deep in the mud, and your end is getting closer than ever. The blood of Haniyeh will change all equations.”

A Turkish delegation paid their respect to the terrorist leader after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared a day of mourning in Turkey in honor of Haniyeh, and the Turkish embassy in Tel Aviv lowered its flag to half-mast.

In response to the lowering of the flag outside of the Turkish embassy, the Israeli Foreign Minister reprimanded Turkey’s ambassador and told embassy workers that if they wanted to mourn Haniyeh, they should go to Turkey and do it.