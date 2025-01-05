Hamas posted warnings hours before October 7th massacre, ignored by Israel – report

Had this information been detected, analyzed, and processed by Israeli intelligence, the IDF might have been more prepared to respond to the Hamas attack.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A Middle Eastern Affairs researcher has pointed out that hours before the invasion and massacre on October 7th, 2023, Hamas posted on Telegram warnings about the impending attack.

Lt. Col. (res.) Jonathan Dahoah-Halevi, a senior researcher on Middle East affairs and radical Islam at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, published the report.

The report revealed that detailed information about the attacks was posted prior to October 7th on the Telegram channel “Military Tactics” connected with the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military force of Hamas.

Dahoah-Halevy stated that had this information been detected, analyzed, and processed by Israeli intelligence, the IDF might have been more prepared to respond to the Hamas attack.

One of the messages sent shortly after midnight said, “The 5:12 people of the dawn are the people of Allah.” This may seem on the surface to be an encouragement to wake early and pray, but Dahoah-Halevy explains that the time 5:12 is a hint that their followers should be ready not only to pray to Allah but to attack Israel.

A second message posted at 00:22 said, “We say to the Zionist enemy, no one has previously experienced the [operation] that will come to you.” A few seconds later, another post said, “There are many, many, many, many, many surprises.”

Other messages sent throughout the night and in the early morning hours said, “We swear by Allah, we will humiliate you and annihilate you completely, and you will suffer in the next stages, you and your faint-hearted settlers.”

It continued: “The pure guns are ready, and your heads are the target.”

“We will fight you in all [fighting] arenas, and the Al-Qassam Brigades [Hamas] and the Al-Quds Brigades [Islamic Jihad] will boom with the thunder of gunfire and explosions in every [fighting] arena. The media chatter endlessly about the number of dead and seriously wounded among the enemy.”

“Your attacks against the Al-Aqsa [Mosque] recently will be redoubled on you with fire and flames,” it added.

“You have been warned. What is about to happen will be a massive [event].”

The Telegram channel also posted warnings as early as September 17th, threatening Israels living in the Gaza envelope.

One message said, “No one will be able to give you the security you dream of. Soon, you will witness the blood of your soldiers staining the fangs of our lions. A major security incident is coming, and it will be soon.”