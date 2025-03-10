Hamas pushing for 10-year ceasefire – report

Gaza terrorists aligned with Hamas outside of Rafah, Gaza, on September 20, 2023. (Shutterstock)

Talks between Hamas and Trump envoy include proposal by the Gaza terror group for a 10-year truce with Israel in not only Gaza but Judea & Samaria as well.

By World Israel News Staff

The Hamas terror organization is pushing for a comprehensive deal with the United States, including an agreement which would secure a ten-year truce with Israel, according to an Arabic report Monday.

The London-based, Qatari owned media outlet The New Arab reported that Hamas negotiators have rejected a proposal by President Donald Trump’s special envoy on hostages, Adam Boehler, for a limited agreement to secure the release of American captives held in the Gaza Strip.

In response, The New Arab reported, the Gaza terror group made a counteroffer, calling for a sweeping deal which would include the U.S. brokering an agreement with Israel for a decade-long ceasefire in not only the Gaza Strip, but also in Judea and Samaria.

Hamas demanded that Israel also commit to maintaining the status quo in Jerusalem – likely referring to the Temple Mount and limits placed on non-Muslim visitation.

In exchange, Hamas “expressed its readiness for the possibility of talking about” some form of disarmament and the release of all of the 59 remaining hostages – beginning with American nationals.

Five American citizens remain in the Gaza Strip, though only one, Eden Alexander, is believed to be alive.

The four others, Omer Neutra, Itay Chen, Gadi Haggai, and Judith Weinstein are believed to have been killed either on October 7th or during their captivity in Gaza.

However, Hamas officials emphasized that the group would never completely disarm, even if a Palestinian state were to be established, suggesting that only the group’s rocket and missile arsenal would be on the table.

The terror group also reiterated its refusal to ever directly negotiate with Israel.