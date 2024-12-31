Hamas pushing to release bodies of dead captives in lieu of live hostages – report

People walk by photographs of Israelis still held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. May 28, 2024. (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)

Palestinian official tells Israeli national broadcaster that Hamas is insisting that one-third of the Israeli captives to be released in hostage deal be from the list of dead captives, rejecting Israel’s efforts to secure release of 34 living hostages.

By World Israel News Staff

The Hamas terrorist organization is refusing to free 34 living Israeli captives during the first phase of a ceasefire with Israel, a Palestinian source told Israel’s national broadcaster, claiming that the Gaza group is insisting instead that the remains of dead hostages make up roughly one-third of the number of captives to be released.

On Monday night, Israel’s Kan cited an unnamed Palestinian official who said that current hostage deal talks in Doha, Qatar, which have included a possible three-phase ceasefire, remain deadlocked on the number of living hostages to be freed in the first phase of the truce.

Currently, the two sides have tentatively agreed that 34 captives will be returned during the first phase of the ceasefire in exchange for the release of hundreds of jailed Palestinian Arab terrorists.

However, while Israel has insisted that all 34 captives to be released in the first phase be from the list of living hostages, Hamas has thus far refused.

Of the roughly 100 captives still held in the Gaza Strip, Israel estimates that approximately 50 are still alive. While Israel has confirmed the deaths of 34 hostages, military intelligence suggests that over a dozen more are also likely dead.

Hamas, according to the report, is willing to release only 22 living hostages, with the remains of 12 dead captives to be transferred to Israel in addition.

Israel’s negotiating team reportedly rejected the Hamas proposal, doubling down on Jerusalem’s position that all 34 hostages released in the first phase be living captives.

The two sides also remain divided on the extent of an Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip during the proposed truce, with Israel insisting that the IDF retain control over key strategic areas in the Strip.