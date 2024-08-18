Hamas spokesman bolts CNN interview after spat with journalist

Spokesman for Hamas terror group clashes with CNN interviewer, accusing him of pro-Israel bias before abruptly dropping out of the interview.

By World Israel News Staff

A senior spokesman for the Hamas terror organization abruptly cut short an interview with CNN over the weekend after the host questioned him regarding the consequences for Gaza civilians of Hamas’ October 7th invasion of Israel.

Osama Hamdan, a 59-year-old former senior representative of Hamas in Tehran who now acts as the terror group’s top spokesman and operates out of Lebanon, spoke with CNN‘s Jim Sciutto Saturday night, clashing with Sciutto after he was asked about Hamas’ responsibility for Gaza civilians killed as a result of the war sparked by the group’s invasion of Israel and subsequent atrocities.

Speaking from Doha amid efforts there to broker a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, Sciutto asked Hamdan when the terror group had any regrets about launching its deadly attack on southern Israel on October 7th, leading to the war which Hamas has claimed has led to the deaths of 40,000 Gazans.

“Well, it seems to me you are giving the Israelis the right to kill the Palestinians,” Hamdan replied. “When you ask if we feel regret for what Israel has done, you have to understand that Israel has been killing the Palestinians for the last 76 years.”

“When the Palestinians react against the occupation, who failed the Palestinians, who failed agreements, who continue undermining all the peace process and trying to take over all the Palestinian lands, talking in public about kicking out two million Palestinians from the West Bank to east Jordan, all this is the right for Israel. And when the Palestinians react against the occupation, they have to regret.”

Hamdan then accused Sciutto of demonstrating a pro-Israeli bias in his coverage.

“You were watching by [sic] the Israeli eyes,” Hamdan said, before filibustering Sciutto. “I’m done,” Hamdan protested. “It is not your duty to dictate what I am supposed to say.”

“It seems you support the killing of 40,000 Palestinians. You are not condemning the Israelis for anything.”

Refusing to answer Sciutto’s follow up questions, Hamdan cut off the interview abruptly.

“I’m sorry to hear that from the CNN,” Hamdan said before dropping out of the interview.