Hamas supporters rage outside White House

Islamists have been emboldened enough that they openly wave terrorist banners and insignia and the useful idiots on the Left cheerfully give them cover.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

It’s been a bad day for Hamas in Gaza, but a pretty good one in D.C. where we saw the kinds of scenes we used to see in the Middle East.

And yes, lest there be any ambiguity, they absolutely support Hamas even if some of them are too dumb to understand the consequences.

This is where the Left is now.

And the two groups vandalize national memorials with calls for destroying America.

Because that’s their ultimate objective.

