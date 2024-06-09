Hamas supporters rage outside White House

Islamists have been emboldened enough that they openly wave terrorist banners and insignia and the useful idiots on the Left cheerfully give them cover.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

The mob is outside the White House with banners calling for jihad and martyrdom. pic.twitter.com/vNtNiSJN7z — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) June 8, 2024

All while wearing a Hamas headband… @FBI, you there? https://t.co/aGlWKNm1tg — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) June 8, 2024

It’s been a bad day for Hamas in Gaza, but a pretty good one in D.C. where we saw the kinds of scenes we used to see in the Middle East.

And yes, lest there be any ambiguity, they absolutely support Hamas even if some of them are too dumb to understand the consequences.

White House: A man wears a Hamas headband while another protester holds a “Fags 4 Hamas” sign. pic.twitter.com/6Rlx1xuSXw — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 8, 2024

Can we just send everyone at this Demonstration to the Gaza Strip? https://t.co/1IoCKKtuFv — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 8, 2024

This is where the Left is now.

Islamists have been emboldened enough that they openly wave terrorist banners and insignia and the useful idiots on the Left cheerfully give them cover.

And the two groups vandalize national memorials with calls for destroying America.

More vandalism: Anti-Israel crowd cheered after a red smoke bomb was popped on the Rochambeau Statue, which has been heavily defaced with graffiti. pic.twitter.com/TjsGOJOYvo — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 8, 2024

Because that’s their ultimate objective.