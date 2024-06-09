Hamas supporters rage outside White House June 9, 2024 Pro-Palestinian protesters stormed the White House gates. (Twitter Screenshot)(Twitter Screenshot)Hamas supporters rage outside White House Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/hamas-supporters-rage-outside-white-house/ Email Print Islamists have been emboldened enough that they openly wave terrorist banners and insignia and the useful idiots on the Left cheerfully give them cover.By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage MagazineThe mob is outside the White House with banners calling for jihad and martyrdom. pic.twitter.com/vNtNiSJN7z— Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) June 8, 2024 All while wearing a Hamas headband… @FBI, you there? https://t.co/aGlWKNm1tg — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) June 8, 2024 It’s been a bad day for Hamas in Gaza, but a pretty good one in D.C. where we saw the kinds of scenes we used to see in the Middle East.And yes, lest there be any ambiguity, they absolutely support Hamas even if some of them are too dumb to understand the consequences.White House: A man wears a Hamas headband while another protester holds a “Fags 4 Hamas” sign. pic.twitter.com/6Rlx1xuSXw— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 8, 2024 Can we just send everyone at this Demonstration to the Gaza Strip? https://t.co/1IoCKKtuFv— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 8, 2024 This is where the Left is now.Read WATCH: Hamas supporters chant for the death of Jews outside the White HouseIslamists have been emboldened enough that they openly wave terrorist banners and insignia and the useful idiots on the Left cheerfully give them cover. And the two groups vandalize national memorials with calls for destroying America.More vandalism: Anti-Israel crowd cheered after a red smoke bomb was popped on the Rochambeau Statue, which has been heavily defaced with graffiti. pic.twitter.com/TjsGOJOYvo — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 8, 2024Because that’s their ultimate objective. Hamas supportersLeftistsWhite House