Hamas to release three hostages Thursday, provides list of live and dead captives

Israelis attend a rally calling for the release of captives held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza at "Hostage Square" in Tel Aviv, February 24, 2024. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

An Israeli diplomatic source verified that Hamas had provided details about the hostages included in the first phase of the deal, including who is alive and who is deceased.

By World Israel News staff

Hamas is set to release three hostages—Arbel Yehoud, Agam Berger, and an additional male—on Thursday, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed following an announcement by Qatar’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

The Qatari ministry also noted that Hamas plans to release three more hostages on Saturday as part of the ongoing ceasefire agreement.

According to the PMO, mediators have received the full list of hostages slated for release during the initial phase of the agreement.

This list was initially expected last week. In exchange, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry announced that Israel will permit displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza starting Monday morning.

Discussions surrounding the timing of Arbel Yehoud’s release had been central to negotiations about allowing Gaza residents to return to the northern Strip via the Netzarim Corridor.

Negotiators had debated whether to permit the return of residents immediately after Arbel’s release or upon the agreement for her release.

Sources from the negotiations told Israel’s public broadcaster, KAN, that Palestinian Islamic Jihad dropped its demand to label Yehoud as a member of the security forces, agreeing instead to recognize her as a civilian.

Arab media reports indicatded that Yehoud could be released as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.

Qatar previously announced that Yehoud and two others would be released before Friday, linked to Israel’s decision to open the Netzarim Corridor.

However, earlier reports revealed complications when Islamic Jihad’s leader, Ziyad al-Nakhaleh, objected to Yehoud’s release without a higher price—such as the release of prisoners serving life sentences—due to claims about her security background.

The Prime Minister emphasized Israel’s commitment to securing the return of all hostages and maintaining the ceasefire agreement’s terms.