Hamas urges global ‘uprising’ after Rafah strike

Hamas demands supporters organize “angry marches” after IAF strike kills two senior commanders.

By World Israel News Staff

Hamas encouraged Palestinians and their supporters in the Arab world and elsewhere to “rise up” against Israel, following an IAF airstrike on Rafah which killed two of the terror group’s senior commanders.

“In light of the horrific Zionist massacre this evening committed by the criminal occupation army… we call on the masses of our people in the West Bank, Jerusalem, the occupied territories and abroad to rise up and march angrily against the ongoing Zionist massacre against our people in the sector,” Hamas said in a statement.

Recent months have seen large anti-Israel protests in cities throughout the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

During those demonstrations, activists have frequently called for a “globalized intifada,” which Hamas demanded in its statement.

Such a movement would presumably see Jews throughout the world targeted with violence and harassment.

Hamas’ call for an international uprising came as the IDF continues operating in Rafah, a city in the southern Strip largely believed to be the last Hamas stronghold in the coastal enclave, despite intense international pressure to cease fighting in the area.

Late Sunday evening, the Israeli air force targeted a compound in the Tel Sultan neighborhood of Rafah.

Two senior Hamas commanders were killed, along with dozens of others. The Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry said that 35 people had been killed and dozens others were wounded, claiming that most were women and children.

That claim is dubious, as Hamas is known to exaggerate civilian casualties, with the UN quietly halving the number of women and children estimated to be killed during the ongoing conflict.

The Israeli Air Force clarified that “the attack was carried out against terrorists who are a target for attack, in accordance with international law, using precision munitions, and based on intelligence indicating the use of the area by Hamas terrorists.”