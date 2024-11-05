Hamas used extensive cyber ops to crack IDF defenses before October 7th – report

Palestinians take control of an Israeli tank after crossing the border fence with Israel from Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 7, 2023. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Among the findings: Hamas hacked soldiers’ phones, security cameras, to obtain sensitive information.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

An IDF investigation into how Hamas knew so much about IDF bases and border security prior to its October 7 invasion is now complete, Channel 12 reported Monday evening, and the results are troubling.

While there was no active betrayal by army personnel, security was not up to par, said the report.

Hamas attained a great deal of information simply by going through social networks where soldiers posted pictures and statements about their bases and operational activities, with no oversight by any IDF department.

This exposed both weaknesses that Hamas could exploit as well as provide the terrorists with targets to hit.

For a full two years before the surprise attack in which 1,200 people were massacred, Hamas also broke into soldiers’ phones to obtain sensitive data by examining their photos and messages.

The terrorists also set “honey traps,” tempting soldiers to communicate with ostensible dates and thereby expose their phone numbers and contacts, or reveal information they shouldn’t.

This specific phenomenon was publicized in the media, with the IDF clearly warning its troops not to fall for such attempts.

In examining another aspect of information security, the researchers found that technical equipment bought from outside providers was hacked.

This included thousands of base security cameras made in China, which Palestinian experts could break into in order to retrieve invaluable intelligence.

Most of the report was classified, but a source familiar with its contents told the media outlet that “The report was difficult and intense and … will lead to a dramatic change in the area of information security and how it is treated by the military.”

Two other points mentioned in the broadcast but without any details due to their sensitivity was that the security of both senior IDF officers and of IDF bases was checked, and “many shortcomings” were discovered that will “necessitate great changes.”

“There needs to be an organizational transformation in the IDF but also a change of culture in order to change this behavior,” reporter Nir Dvori summed up. “There’s no choice. It has to be a complete change, from one end to the other, with an entirely new system of information security.”

The full IDF report will be presented in the coming days to Chief of Staff Lieut. Gen. Herzi Halevi and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, he said.