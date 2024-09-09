Harris and Trump in dead heat ahead of presidential debate

Vice President Kamala Harris, July 22, 2024, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at an event July 26, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.(AP Photo)

Expectations for tomorrow night’s debate are evenly matched, with 52% predicting a strong performance from Trump and 51% anticipating Harris to hold her own in the face-off.

By Jewish Breaking News

A new poll shows Democratic nominee Kamala Harris narrowing the gap with Republican Donald Trump just a day before the presidential debate in Philadelphia.

According to the Quinnipiac University survey, Trump now leads Harris by just 2 points among likely voters at 47% to 45%, a significant tightening from his 6-point lead last month.

Harris’s relative youth continues to be an asset for her campaign, with 65% of voters viewing her as having the stamina and sharpness to serve effectively as president.

In contrast, 55% express concerns about Trump’s temperament and decision-making abilities.

As Americans grapple with inflation (21%) and healthcare costs (18%), voters are split on which candidate is better equipped to handle their top concerns, with 46% favoring Trump and 44% backing Harris.

Trump, a long-time supporter of Israel, moved the US embassy to Jerusalem and officially recognized the city as the Jewish people’s eternal capital.

During his presidency, he also recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, brokered the Abraham Accords, and withdrew from the Iranian nuclear deal spearheaded by Biden’s predecessor in 2015.

Meanwhile, the vice president has often faced criticism for supporting her administration’s pressure policies towards Israel.

Along with President Joe Biden, she has pushed Israel to accept a ceasefire under their own terms and has also supported delaying much-needed arms shipments.

Whether Harris will continue those policies as commander-in-chief remains to be seen.