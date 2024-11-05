Hasidic pop singer signs up for IDF’s new ultra-Orthodox combat brigade

Scion of a Hasidic dynasty who embraced a career in popular music announces his plans to join the Israeli military, enlisting in the new ultra-Orthodox combat brigade.

By World Israel News Staff

A Hasidic popular music star and scion of a Hasidic dynasty announced plans to enlist in the Israeli army Monday, and to serve in a new ultra-Orthodox combat brigade now being established.

Mendel Roth, the 33-year-old son of Rabbi Gedaliah Moshe Roth, spiritual leader of the Ashdod branch of the Shomrei Emunim Hasidic movement, took to Facebook Monday evening to share not only his plans to enlist in the IDF, but the difficulties he faced in reaching his decision in a community which remains largely skeptical of Zionism.

“For an entire year, I knew at every moment that something is very wrong with my way of life,” Roth wrote of the ongoing wars in Gaza and southern Lebanon.

“The blood of my brothers is spilled like water and I sit and remain silent. Instead of dragging out a bag of different excuses… my conscience tells me I must step up and take action.”

Roth did not commit to enlisting, however, until he met with the designated commander of a nascent combat brigade, currently being formed by the IDF for ultra-Orthodox soldiers.

The brigade, dubbed the Hashmonaim Brigade, will be the first all-Orthodox brigade in the IDF, mirroring the first all-Orthodox battalion, Netzah Yehuda, also known as Nahal Haredi.

After speaking with Col. Avinoam Emunah, Roth was sold on the new brigade, and decided to enlist.

“The final decision was made. Mendel is going to enlist in the new ultra-Orthodox brigade as a combat soldier, undertaking another mission of creating Jewish spirit and spiritual influence in this brigade.”

Roth lauded the IDF for its decision to form the new brigade, hailing it as a turning point in the Israeli military’s relationship with the ultra-Orthodox community.

“The IDF understood something it had not understood until today, and decided to do ‘everything’ for this endeavor to succeed. It decided to listen very attentively to all the spiritual and emotional needs of the haredi public.”