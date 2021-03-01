‘He should be dismissed’: Groups call for firing of anti-Semitic State Department employee

“The federal government must be scrubbed clean of extremism,” said Rep. Ritchie Torres.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Politicians and organizations took to Twitter to condemn State Department employee Fritz Berggren following Friday’s Politico report which exposed Berggren’s “Blood and Faith” website, on which he refers to Jews as “the seed of the serpent” and a “brood of vipers.”

“Appalling! State Department employee Fritz Berggren sure likes to keeps busy outside work! He moonlights as an antisemitic blogger devoted to attacking Jews and promotes white Christian nationalism,” tweeted StopAntisemitism.org.

“This Jew Hater needs to fired!” the organization said.

B’nai B’rith International tweeted, “In a range of posts, @StateDept official Fritz Berggren openly espouses racist & anti-Semitic views, such as warning that white people face ‘elimination’ & anti-Semitic trope that Jews killed Jesus.”

“He should be dismissed. Extremism has no place in gov’t,” the organization said.

The American Jewish Committee tweeted, “In hundreds of posts, U.S. diplomat Fritz Berggren shared his racist and antisemitic worldview and called for the establishment of a Christian nation state.”

“In any public-facing industry there would be consequences. Do the same rules apply to @StateDept?” the organization said.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), tweeted “@StateDept official Fritz Berggren allegedly posted online that white people face ‘elimination,’ railed against Black Lives Matter & said ‘Jews killed Christ,’ a classic #antisemitic trope.”

“There is no room for hate in gov. We call for full investigation,” he said.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) tweeted, “Fritz Berggren is the latest example of white supremacist infiltration. The federal government must be scrubbed clean of extremism.”

Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.) tweeted, “Fritz Berggren’s racist & anti-Semitic rhetoric makes clear he does not belong @StateDept. It is however yet another symptom of the underlying cancer of extremism gaining ground within our institutions that we must address. There can be no room for hate in our government.”

Berggren thanked Politico for all the publicity in a Facebook post on Friday. “Thank you, Politico, truly, for spreading the word,” he said.