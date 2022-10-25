Herzog to present Biden with proof Russia using Iranian attack drones in Ukraine

“Once again Iran proves it cannot be trusted, and wherever there’s killing, hate and misery, Iran is there,” said Herzog.

By Debbie Reiss, World Israel News

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will present U.S. President Joe Biden with evidence that Iranian attack drones are being used by Russia against Ukrainian civilians.

Herzog, who arrived in Washington Tuesday morning, will show Biden images of fragments of Iranian-produced Shahed-136 suicide drones, which explode on impact, in Ukraine, his office said.

The identified fragments share traits, including size and numbering, to UAVs used during an Iranian military exercise in December last year.

“Iranian weapons play a major role is overturning the global order, and its time the international community reach the right conclusions – now and in the future,” he went on.

“There is only one way to deal with Iran – with a unified, determined and uncompromising approach. As we see time and again, we pay a price for any hesitation,” the Israeli president said.

He denounced the Ayatollah regime for using “violence against its own citizens” as seen by its brutal crackdown against the anti-Hijab protests.

Herzog’s remarks come a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blamed Israel for allowing a Russian-Iranian alliance to emerge by its refusal to provide Ukraine with military aid, going as far as to say that Moscow was helping Iran with its nuclear program in exchange for attack drones.

If Ukraine had “immediately secured our skies, Russia would not have a motive to go to Iran and offer something in exchange for assistance in terror,” the Ukrainian president said in a prerecorded video message to Haaretz’s Democracy Conference.

Herzog also met with Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein, the U.S. mediator in charge of brokering the recent, controversial maritime border deal between Israel and Lebanon.

“The President and [Senior Advisor] Hochstein discussed the details of the deal, its terms and its implications for regional stability,” Herzog’s office said in a statement. “President Herzog thanked Hochstein for his assistance in advancing the deal.”