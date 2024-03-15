Hezbollah assures Iran it will fight against Israel alone if there is war

Nasrallah and Iran’s Quds chief discussed the damage an all-out war would do to Hezbollah and the effects a war would have on Iran.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

After a meeting with the head of Iran’s Quds Forces, Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah declared that his terror group would be prepared to fight alone in a full-scale war with Israel, as reported by Reuters.

In late February, Quds chief Esmail Qaani met with Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut for the third time since the beginning of Israel’s war with Hamas on October 7th.

Amid an escalation of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, the two discussed the damage an all-out war would do to Iran’s proxy Hezbollah as well as the implications a war would have on Iran, with the risk of greater involvement of the United States in a broader conflict.

In addition, Tehran is concerned about potential strikes on Iran’s nuclear installations from the US or Israel.

Nasrallah assured Qaani that he didn’t want Iran to get involved in the conflict and that Hezbollah could fight Israel on its own.

“This is our fight,” Nasrallah said, according to one source.

Since October 7th, Hezbollah, in solidarity with Hamas, has launched missiles into Israel with the IDF retaliating and hitting terrorist targets in Lebanon.

The recent escalation in the number and intensity of strikes has led Israel to declare that even though it doesn’t seek a full-scale war with Lebanon, the IDF is prepared for that scenario.

The meeting between Qaani and Nasrallah points to Iran’s conflict between waging war with Israel and the West through various proxies, while being reluctant to engage directly with Israel and the United States, not least because it wishes to protect its nuclear program from scrutiny or attack.

Although Hezbollah declared it would conform to any ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel and also stop firing, US special envoy Amos Hochstein has indicated that such an agreement wouldn’t automatically mean a cessation of fighting between Hezbollah and Israel.