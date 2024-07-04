Hezbollah launches hundreds of rockets at northern Israel

Smoke and fire caused from rockets and drones fired from Lebanon in the northern Israeli town of Katzrin, July 4, 2024. (Michael Giladi/Flash90)

Lebanese terror group claims over 200 rockets fired and 20 suicide drones launched at IDF bases across northern Israel, after IDF eliminated senior Hezbollah terrorist.

By World Israel News Staff

Hezbollah terrorists operating in southern Lebanon launched a massive barrage of rockets and suicide drones towards northern Israel Thursday, a day after a senior Hezbollah commander was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon.

The Iran-backed terror group claimed it had fired more than 200 rockets and launched approximately 20 explosive-laden suicide drones towards Israeli military bases across the Galilee and Golan Heights Thursday beginning at just after 10:00 a.m.

The IDF confirmed Hezbollah’s claims, but added that most of the incoming projectiles were intercepted.

A number of blazes were sparked across the north as a result of the Hezbollah attacks.

“”Following the sirens that sounded earlier today in northern Israel, approximately 200 projectiles and over 20 suspicious aerial targets were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, a number of which were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array and IAF fighter jets,” an Israeli military spokesperson said.

The IDF responded with targeted strikes on Hezbollah positions in south Lebanon, the spokesperson said.

“The IDF Aerial Defense Array and the IAF operated to intercept them and successfully intercepted several targets and projectiles. As a result of UAVs and shrapnel from the interceptions falling in the area, fires broke out in a number of areas in northern Israel. The Israel Fire and Rescue Services are currently operating to extinguish the fires.”

“Following the sirens that sounded in the area of Ilaniya regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration at 10:36, it was determined to be a false alarm.

“The IDF is currently striking launch posts in southern Lebanon.”

Along with sparking multiple fires across northern Israel, the Hezbollah attacks also damaged a mall in the northern coastal city of Akko (Acre), which was struck by shrapnel from a projectile, possibly the remains of an IDF interceptor used to shoot down incoming rockets and drones.

No injuries were reported at the mall, though the Magen David Adom emergency responder organization reported that elsewhere, two people were injured in falls while running to bomb shelters.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah confirmed that Muhammad Nimah Nasser, commander of the group’s Aziz unit in southern Lebanon, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the coastal city of Tyre.