Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into war with Israel, Defense Minister warns

As Defense Minister Yoav Gallant surveys the northern border, he issued a stark warning to Hezbollah that their ‘grave mistake’ will cause Lebanese civilians to pay a heavy price.

By World Israel News Staff

After inspecting the northern border with Lebanon, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had a clear and sobering message to Hezbollah, warning the Iranian-backed terror group not to escalate tensions with Israel.

“Hezbollah is dragging Lebanon into a war…and it is making mistakes.”

Gallant used the ground war in Gaza as a cautionary tale for what may be in store not only for Hezbollah but civilians in Lebanon.

The Defense Minister described Gazans clutching white flags and heading south as a warning of what may happen to Lebanon if Hezbollah continues its attacks on Israel.

He cautioned that if Hezbollah, “makes mistakes of this kind, the ones who will pay the price are first of all the citizens of Lebanon. What we are doing in Gaza we know how to do in Beirut.”

Gallant said the Israeli air force is poised for action in Lebanon if needed and painted a vivid picture of pilots in cockpits with the noses of their planes “pointed north.”

To emphasize the readiness of Israel’s air force, Gallant mentioned, “We haven’t even used 10% of the IAF’s power in Gaza.”

Gallant made his comments following a statement issued by Hezbollah head Hassan Nasrallah, who repeatedly referred to Israel itself as “The Occupation” and alleged, “The Israeli cruelty is intended to subjugate the people of the region and crush the legitimate demand for rights.”

A day after the October 7th massacre by Hamas, Hezbollah began firing missiles and artillery into northern Israel and the Golan Heights. In response, the IDF attacked a Hezbollah outpost.

For over a month since the Hamas attack, Hezbollah and the IDF have been exchanging missiles and there is concern about a second front to the current war developing on the Lebanon border.