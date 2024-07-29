Hezbollah reporter spouts lies at scene of deadly terror bombing

Journalist who supported October 7th massacres falsely claims that Majdal Shams victims were killed by Israeli rocket.

By World Israel News Staff

A Hezbollah-affiliated reporter broadcasting from Majdal Shams falsely said that the terror group was not responsible for the deadly bombing that killed 12 kids, sparking outrage and questions as to why the outlet is permitted to operate on Israeli soil.

Speaking at the soccer field where a dozen children and teens were slain – and dozens more wounded – by a Hezbollah rocket, journalist Hanaa Mahamid of the Al Mayadeen network claimed that the victims of Saturday’s bombing were killed “due to the Israeli attack.”

There is extensive evidence proving that Hezbollah is responsible for the deadly terror bombing, including the fact that the terror group initially took credit for the attack – then abruptly changed its stance when it learned the victims were Arab civilian children.

Al Mayadeen is an Arabic-language news outlet widely viewed as a propaganda arm of Hezbollah. Like Al Jazeera, the station was temporarily banned from broadcasting in Israel following the October 7th massacres and ongoing war.

However, a Tel Aviv court recently extended the ban on Al Jazeera in Israel, whereas the measure stopping Al Mayadeen’s broadcasts lapsed and was not renewed by authorities – paving the way for the station to once again report from the Jewish State.

Hebrew-language media raised the possibility that Mahamid had reported from the site without a microphone bearing the network’s logo, or that she had broadcast via her cellphone.

Mahamid recently played victim after she was asked about her support for the October 7th terror attacks by Israeli journalist Haim Etgar.

After stating that the massacres – which included acts of sexual assault and numerous documented acts of brutality towards babies and the elderly – were part of “legitimate resistance,” Mahamid was confronted on camera by Etgar, who surprised her at a local post office while filming their encounter.

Etgar also questioned how Mahamid was able to take photos of slain Israelis shortly after the massacre, in areas that were still considered combat zones and off-limits to the public and press.

Rather than answer Etgar’s questions, a cowed Mahamid ran away from the journalist.

Later, she complained on Instagram that she was the “target of an Israeli campaign of incitement.”