Hezbollah rocket kills 18-year-old civilian in northern kibbutz

18-year-old Sivan Sadeh is the ninth person in Israel to be killed by Hezbollah bombing in a week.

By World Israel News Staff

An 18-year-old resident of Kibbutz Kfar Masryk was killed by rocket shrapnel on Wednesday, after the Hezbollah terror group launched a massive barrage on northern and central Israel.

According to a report from Hebrew-language outlet Walla, Sivan Sadeh was discovered lifeless in his vehicle by a Thai agricultural worker several hours after the blast.

Sadeh was working in agricultural fields belonging to the kibbutz, attempting to adjust an irrigation system, when the rocket fire began.

It appears that Sadeh tried to take shelter in his car, but a rocket impacted just meters away.

Magen David Adom first responders were called to the scene, but it was clear that Sadeh had been mortally wounded several hours earlier.

“We were led to the body by a farmhand. [The victim] didn’t have a pulse and had sustained mortal, multi-systemic injuries. All we could do was declare him dead,” a paramedic told Walla.

Because the field was classified as an “open area” by the Iron Dome air defense system, the rocket was not intercepted.

The IDF announced on Wednesday morning that Sgt. Ariel Sasonov, 20, of the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion, was also killed by Hezbollah bombing on Wednesday.

Sasonov, from Jerusalem, was killed in Avivim, a border town. Three other soldiers were lightly wounded in the same attack.

Last Thursday, an Israeli farmer and four Thai agricultural workers were killed by Hezbollah bombing in Metula, a small farming community on the border with Lebanon.

The farmer, 46-year-old Omer Weinstein, was a father of four from the nearby community of Kibbutz Dafna.

In a separate incident that same day, a Druze-Israeli mother and her son were killed by Hezbollah rocket fire while harvesting olives in a grove in northern Israel.

60-year-old Mina Hasson and her 30-year-old son, Karmi, were pronounced dead after an impact near the Arab city of Shfar’am.