Hezbollah terror chief Nasrallah: ‘We won’t sit by if Israel attacks’

By World Israel News Staff

In a speech commemorating the 17th anniversary of the Second Lebanon War, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah warned his group would not “sit in silence” if Israel were to initiate military action.

The remark comes amid rising tensions between the two sides.

Over recent months, concerns about a potential escalation between Hezbollah and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have amplified due to sporadic altercations along Israel’s northern frontier. Nasrallah, meanwhile, has threatened a “large-scale war” with Israel.

“There is a sense of terror on the other side. Israel is good at terrorizing its own people, Israel is the one that terrorizes its own settlements in the north and that is mainly because of the Israeli media.”

Earlier this month, Hezbollah dismantled a tent it had built in an illegal outpost on the Israeli side of the Lebanon-Israel border fence, just days after claiming that Jerusalem would need to declare war in order for the encampment to be removed.

“We put our tent on Lebanese land, and it is Lebanese land with the recognition of the Lebanese state. The Israelis have not dared to take action against it. Our operatives have their directions in the event of an Israeli attack on the tents.”

“[The village of Ghajar in Israel] is Lebanese territory which is occupied by Israel. Hezbollah’s position is clear: There will not be a quiet solution to this issue. Israel must return Ghajar, and it is the responsibility of Hezbollah to get it back. We will not abandon Ghajar.”

In his concluding remarks, Nasrallah said, “They think they are waging a psychological war on us, but in reality, it is being imposed on them.”

Also on Wednesday, IDF forces repelled several Hezbollah operatives who approached the border fence from Lebanese territory in an attempt to blow part of it up.