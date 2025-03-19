Historic first: Haredi officer takes command of IDF battalion

As CEO of the Netzah Yehuda Association, Levi advocates for increased Haredi enlistment, arguing that one regular Haredi battalion could replace 12 reserve units.

By JNS

Maj. (res.) Yossi Levi is set to become the first Haredi battalion commander in the Israel Defense Forces, a milestone in integrating ultra-Orthodox soldiers into the country’s military.

“I checked—there were no Haredi battalion commanders before me. So here we go, with God’s help,” he told Kan News in a profile that aired on Tuesday on the public broadcaster’s Channel 11.

As CEO of the Netzah Yehuda Association, Levi advocates for increased Haredi enlistment, arguing that one regular Haredi battalion could replace 12 reserve units.

“It’s incredibly difficult to call up my soldiers for a third round of reserve duty,” he said.

He warned that growing hostility toward Haredim could backfire, noting a shift since Israel’s 2024 draft policy changes.

“Before, some felt embarrassed not to enlist. Now, even those not studying Torah say, ‘We won’t enlist.’”

Levi also highlighted the short-lived Haredi volunteer surge after the Hamas-led terrorist invasion on Oct. 7, 2023, and challenged claims that the army threatens religious identity.

“Dropout rates are higher in academia than in the IDF. So why study for a degree but refuse to serve?”

Calling for systemic change, he insisted: “There’s no more patience. Something must be fixed.”