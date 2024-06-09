Hostage was held by Al Jazeera ‘journalist’

No matter how many times Israel caught Al Jazeera personnel acting as terrorists, there were condemnations of the ‘persecution of journalists.’

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Al Jazeera is an Islamic terrorist organization. It’s run by Qatar which also harbors Hamas leaders and exists to promote Muslim Brotherhood operations around the world, a group that includes Hamas in Israel, but also includes Al Qaeda and other Islamic terrorist groups around the world.

Despite that, D.C. elites have been subverted into treating Al Jazeera personnel as “journalists” instead of a high-class version of a media arm of a terrorist group.

And no matter how many times Israel caught Al Jazeera personnel acting as terrorists, there were condemnations of the “persecution of journalists”.

And when Israel finally moved to shut down Al Jazeera’s operations, the Biden administration condemned it.

The daring Israeli rescue operation that liberated 4 hostages took down and exposed yet another “journalist”.

What a shocker, "Journalist" Abdallah Al-Jamal, from The Palestine Chronicle who appears to have held Israelis hostage in his home with his father who was a doctor, who was not only the Spokesperson for the Hamas Ministry of Labor, but it turns out, he also worked for Al Jazeera.… https://t.co/urqGhlBhc2 pic.twitter.com/KgIMaa2IMa — Leslie Kajomovitz (@lkajomovitz) June 9, 2024

Noa Argamani, one of the freed hostages, was according to Hamas sources being held in the home of a “doctor” and his son, Abdallah Al-Jamal, the spokesman for a Hamas ministry, a correspondent for the ‘Palestine Chronicle’ and his work had appeared at Al Jazeera which described him as “Abdallah Aljamal is a Gaza-based reporter and photojournalist.

He often reports from the ongoing ‘March of Return’ protests at the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel.”

Israel did the right thing by booting Al Jazeera. America and every Western nation should do likewise.

(Incidentally, the Palestine Chronicle is a tax-exempt nonprofit 501c3 operating with IRS complicity)