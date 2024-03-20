House Republicans mulling Netanyahu invite to Congress after Schumer snub

Senate Majority leader reportedly refused Israeli premier’s request to speak to Senate Democrats, but House Republicans say they may invite Netanyahu to address Congress.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Senate Majority Chuck Schumer turned down a request by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address the Senate Democratic Caucus, Punchbowl News reported Wednesday.

Schumer, who last week publicly excoriated Netanyahu and called for his ouster in a fiery address on the Senate floor, was quoted as saying that such a meeting should not be made in a “partisan manner.”

House Republicans, however, are said to be considering inviting the Israeli premier to address Congress.

The top Republican in the lower chamber, House Speaker Mike Johnson, told reporters Wednesday that House Republicans may invite Netanyahu to Congress, emphasizing the need “to show solidarity” with the Jewish state during the war between Israel and Hamas.

“It’s one of the things that we have in mind, and we may try to arrange for that,” Johnson said.

“I think it’s very important for us to show solidarity and support for Israel right now in their time of great struggle, and we certainly stand for that position and we’ll try to advance that in every way that we can.”

The House Speaker added that he had a “lengthy” conversation with Netanyahu Wednesday during which he “reiterated to him the House Republicans’ strong support for Israel.”

Rep. John Duarte, a California Republican, confirmed the talks regarding a potential Netanyahu invite, telling Axios that there is “strong support to show respect for Israel’s sovereignty.”

The suggestion to invite Netanyahu was initiated following Schumer’s unprecedented criticism of the Israeli leader last Thursday, including his call for Israelis to hold snap elections and replace Netanyahu with a prime minister more supportive of establishing a Palestinian state.