House subcommittee OKs more security funding for houses of worship

Jewish federations praise funding bill that includes $360 million for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program.

By JNS.org

The Jewish Federations of North America applauded the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security’s approval of the 2023 fiscal year funding bill that includes $360 million for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP).

The NSGP provides grants to nonprofits and houses of worship at high risk of terrorist attacks to help them fund security measures such as inspection and screening systems, fences, cameras, more secure doors, additional hiring of personnel and the development of emergency preparedness plans.

The program allows these institutions to apply for grants of up to $150,000 each.

The funding bill is an increase of $110 million from the 2022 fiscal year and “will help save lives and keep Jewish and other communities safe,” the Jewish Federations said on Thursday.

Appropriations Committee chair Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) said the bill “includes many of the federal programs critical to keeping our country safe. With this bill, we are securing our borders by funding smart and effective investments in technology and operations.”