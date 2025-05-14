Houthi, Islamic Jihad attacks trigger sirens throughout Israel

People take cover as siren warns of incoming missile fired from Yemen, on the train in Jerusalem, May 13, 2025. (Flash90/Dor Pazuelo)

Sirens blared across Israel on Tuesday evening as a missile from Yemen and rockets from Gaza forced millions into shelters.

By World Israel News Staff

A ballistic missile attack from Yemen and a subsequent rocket attack from Gaza triggered sirens to wail in wide swathes of central and southern Israel on Wednesday morning and Tuesday evening, sending millions of Israelis scrambling to bomb shelters.

Just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, a Houthi-launched missile triggered sirens in Jerusalem and communities in Judea and Samaria.

The IDF said that the missile was successfully intercepted.

The attack on Wednesday morning came only 12 hours after attacks from Yemen and Gaza on Tuesday evening.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, sirens were heard throughout central Israel, including in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, due to a ballistic missile attack by the Houthis.

Flights to and from Ben-Gurion Airport in central Israel were temporarily diverted during the attack, with the transportation hub resuming operations about 15 minutes after the launch.

The projectile was successfully intercepted by Israel’s Arrow long-range missile defense system.

However, a 65-year-old woman in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan sustained a head injury, after she fell while fleeing to a bomb shelter.

She was treated by Magen David Adom paramedics and transported to Ichilov Hospital, where she was listed as being in mild condition.

A 40-year-old woman in Holon, another Tel Aviv suburb, was also injured while seeking shelter. Paramedics evacuated her to Wolfson Hospital with moderate injuries to her lower limbs.

Two hours after the Houthi attack, Palestinian Islamic Jihad launched their own rocket attack on Israel.

The Gaza-based terror group launched three rockets at southern Israel, activating sirens in the port city of Ashkelon and many Gaza-adjacent communities, including Sderot.

According to the IDF, two of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system.

The third rocket impacted in an open area in southern Israel, without causing casualties or property damage.

In April, Hamas launched an unprecedented rocket barrage targeting Ashkelon.

At least 29 people were injured in the barrage, mostly from shrapnel wounds.

“After a year and a half of war in Gaza, rockets are still being fired at Ashkelon. This is unreal,” Uri, who was only identified by his first name, told Hebrew-language outlet Mako.

“We are still running to the bomb shelter – what victory are we talking about?” he added.