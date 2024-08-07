How did Mossad entice IRGC agents to kill Haniyeh?

Iranians were lured by Mossad promises of generous cash reward, relocation to northern Europe.

By World Israel News Staff

Mossad agents reportedly offered two members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) six-figure sums of money and immediate repatriation, including new identities, in exchange for their help in assassinating Hamas politburo head Ismail Haniyeh, according to a new report.

Although previous reports stated that Haniyeh was killed by a projectile fired from outside of Iranian soil or by a bomb planted in the Tehran guesthouse where he was killed months before his visit, the Jewish Chronicle reported a different version of events.

Two IRGC members, who were recruited by Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad, placed a 3 inch by 6 inch “flat brick explosive” under Haniyeh’s bed.

The IRGC men were member of the Ansar al-Mahdi security unit, which was responsible for securing the guesthouse hosting Haniyeh, so their presence in the building did not raise suspicion.

According to the JC report, the explosive device used in the assassination was planted hours – not months – in advance of its detonation.

Within an hour after they planted the explosive, the pair were smuggled out of the country by Mossad agents. They were provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, along with new identities and repatriation to a country in northern Europe, according to the JC report.

About nine hours after the bomb was planted, it was detonated remotely by a robot, at 1:37 in the morning.

The explosion was designed to minimize harm to innocent civilians. Only Hanieyh and his bodyguard were killed by the blast.

Haniyeh’s assassination, which came hours after the inauguration of new Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian, marked a humiliating lapse in security for the Islamic Regime.

In widely circulated footage captured shortly before his death, Haniyeh is seen exchanging hugs and kisses with Pezeshkian and Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khameini.