Huckabee visits Lubavitcher Rebbe’s grave ahead of confirmation hearing

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee visits the grave of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, on March 23, 2025. (X)

President Donald Trump’s nominee for ambassador to Israel to begin Senate hearing for his confirmation Tuesday, and is expected to face questions from some Democrats over his staunch support of Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

Former Arkansas Governor and 2008 Republican presidential hopeful Mike Huckabee is slated to appear before the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, as Congress’ upper chamber begins confirmation proceedings for Huckabee as President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. Ambassador to Israel.

An ordained Baptist minister active in the Evangelical Christian community, Huckabee has long expressed staunch support not only for the State of Israel, but also the settlement movement in Judea and Samaria. Huckabee has also been vocal in his opposition to Palestinian statehood.

In the past, Huckabee has even voiced support for the peaceful transfer of Palestinians out of Judea, Samaria, and Gaza and Israeli sovereignty over those areas.

Huckabee’s rejection of the two-state solution is likely to be targeted by Senate Democrats during Tuesday’s hearing.

Since his nomination on November 12th, Huckabee has reiterated his support for Israeli plans to extend sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

According to The Associated Press, however, Huckabee’s prepared statement for Tuesday’s hearing – which was obtained by AP – does mention Israel’s possible annexation of Judea and Samaria, nor President Trump’s February 4th proposal to resettle the entire population of the Gaza Strip in third-party countries.

On Sunday, in anticipation of his confirmation hearing, Huckabee visited the grave of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the seventh and final Rebbe of the Chabad – Lubavitch movement and a revered figure in the Lubavitch community.

During the visit to the Old Montefiore Cemetery in Queens, New York, Huckabee and his wife, Janet, prayed alongside Chabad spokesman Rabbi Motti Seligson, Colel Chabad executive director Rabbi Sholom Duchman, and Israel Heritage Foundation executive vice president Dr. Joseph Frager, among others.

Later on Sunday, Huckabee and his wife attended a reception at the Israel Heritage Foundation.

“After visiting the Ohel, I’m even more confident it will all work out,” Huckabee said on Sunday regarding his upcoming confirmation hearing.