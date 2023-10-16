Human Shields, Electric Shocks, Executions: Israeli president reveals Hamas handbook for torturing, murdering captives

During interview with CNN, President Herzog reveals handbook issued to Hamas terrorists instructing them how to abduct Israelis, torture them with electric shocks, and murder them.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israel’s president on Sunday revealed the Hamas guidebook issued to terrorists who invaded Israel last week, instructing them how to take Israeli civilians and soldiers captive, how to torture them, and how to execute them.

Speaking with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Sunday evening, Herzog presented evidence found on Hamas terrorists following the invasion of southwestern Israel a week ago.

Herzog presented viewers a booklet entitled The Warrior’s Guide – Jihad Version, issued and distributed by Hamas to terrorists in the field.

The Israeli president also presented photos of atrocities in the massacre at Kibbutz Be’eri, where he visited Sunday morning.

The photographs included an image of a woman who was decapitated and burned to a crisp.

In the booklet recovered from a Hamas terrorist who was killed during the invasion last week, terrorists are advised in detail on how to take Israelis captive.

According to the manual, the kidnappers were advised to create a chaotic situation when attempting to take captives and to intimidate their victims, coercing and blindfolding captives using electric shocks.

The guidebook also instructs terrorists how to execute any captive who may pose a threat or distraction. They were also instructed to collect the captives and use them as human shields.

Mirroring ISIS, Hamas required that the invading terrorist document their actions by livestreaming the murder of hostages.

Also in the manual is a chapter explaining IDF ranks and their importance, as well as an explanation of the IDF’s means of warfare and technological capabilities.

“We are faced with an extremely cruel, inhumane ending enemy which we have to uproot with no mercy,” Herzog told CNN.

“This was found on the body of one of the terrorists, this booklet is an instruction guide, how to go into a civilian premises, into a kibbutz, a city, a moshav, how to break in. And first thing what do you do when you find the citizens? You torture them? This is the booklet – it says exactly how to torture them, how to abduct them, how to kidnap them.”

“So therefore the story is not Israel versus Palestinians, or Judaism versus Islam – God forbid – the story is about humans, humanity, are we with the good or with evil, that’s where humanity should stand. And the battle that we are carrying out now, as a nation rising up as a lion is against evil, and we will uproot evil so that there will be good for the entire region and the world.”

“There is no justification. It is simply an ISIS type ideology that wants to eliminate us off the ground, and therefore they need to be eliminated off the ground.”