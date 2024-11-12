Hundreds of ‘Wanted’ signs target Jewish faculty at University of Rochester

One of the posters accused a faculty member of ‘racism, hate speech, [and] intimidation’ and said the person on the poster was ‘directly complicit in the displacement of Palestinians.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Hundreds of “Wanted” posters appeared across the campus of Rochester University, targeting Jewish faculty members, according to StopAntisemitism.

“The @UofR underground tunnel system has been vandalized with ‘wanted’ posters of Jewish faculty members, including Hillel leaders, targeting them with threats,” StopAntisemitism wrote in a post to X.

“These posters insinuate a call for violence. Yet, these same students accuse Hillel leaders of falsely labeling anti-Jewish protestors as violent—the irony is overwhelming,” the post continues.

“This antisemitic intimidation should not be tolerated,” the organization stated.

“A full investigation is needed, and expulsion should be on the table for those involved.”

Rochester first reported that hundreds of posters were put up all over campus with an adhesive that damages surfaces when it is removed.

“Posters and displays affixed in this manner are unacceptable and considered to be vandalism to University property,” the university said in a message issued Monday.

“Any activities, including the placement of these posters, that disrupt our normal operations and classroom instruction will not be tolerated,” the university’s message said.

Hillel at the University of Rochester reports that the posters “disproportionately singled out Jewish faculty and staff and used language that spreads harmful, antisemitic ideas about Jewish people.”

Hillel also reported that law enforcement is involved in the situation.

One of the posters accused a faculty member of “racism, hate speech, [and] intimidation” and said the person on the poster was “directly complicit in the displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank (Judea and Samaria).”

The poster also accused the faculty member of saying that anti-Israel protesters were violent.

A similar incident occurred at DePaul University when the photo of a student who had been assaulted by anti-Israel protesters and suffered a concussion appeared on a “Wanted” poster.

Anti-Israel protesters supported the attack on the two Jewish students and referred to it as justice.

The group “Behind Enemy Lines” justified their support of the violence and posted, “Why is DePaul University allowing IOF butchers to roam free on its campus?”

IOF stands for Israel Occupation Forces, according to the group’s lingo.