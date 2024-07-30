‘I didn’t know about Munich massacre,’ claims Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid in a new Adidas campaign for the brand’s remake of its SL 72 sneaker. (Twitter Screenshot)

“Palestine is not synonymous with terrorism,” says anti-Israel supermodel Bella Hadid./em>

By World Israel News Staff

Anti-Israel supermodel Bella Hadid spoke out about being dropped from a recent Adidas campaign commemorating the 1972 Olympics in Munich, claiming that she had no idea that Palestinian terrorists had murdered 11 Israeli athletes at the games.

Adidas’ choice to feature Hadid in the campaign sparked backlash, as the Palestinian-American model has repeatedly spread antisemitic blood libels and content inciting against Israel to her social media following of millions.

But in a press statement, Hadid said she had no idea that the Munich massacre occurred, saying she would not have agreed to participate in the campaign if she had been aware of the murderous terror attack.

“For those of you who do not know my heart, I want to make sure you’re hearing directly from me about my recent campaign with Adidas. I would never knowingly engage with any art or work that is linked to a horrific tragedy of any kind,” she wrote on Instagram.

Notably, Hadid avoided specifying that the “tragedy” meant the massacre of Israeli athletes perpetrated by Palestinian terrorists.

“In advance of the campaign’s release, I had no knowledge of the historical connection to the atrocious events in 1972. I am shocked, I am upset, and I am disappointed in the lack of sensitivity that went into this campaign,” she continued.

Hadid said she was offended that the Adidas campaign was drawing attention to terrorism, which she claimed does not represent the Palestinian cause.

“Palestine is not synonymous with terrorism and this campaign unintentionally highlighted an event that does not present who we are,” she said.

She added that she is a “proud Palestinian woman” and ”there is much more to our culture than the things that have been equated over the past week.”

The supermodel, who has promoted anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric on numerous occasions, as well as accused Israel of genocide, concluded by stating that “antisemitism has no place in the liberation of the Palestinian people.”