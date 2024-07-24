Viral video reveals Ramallah’s love for Hamas, hatred of Jews

“It was unequivocal. All of them hated Jews with every bone of their body,” said comedian who interviewed locals.



By World Israel News Staff

A viral video featuring candid interviews with residents of Ramallah revealed widespread support among Palestinians for the Hamas terror group and October 7th massacres.

Popular YouTube comedian Zach Fox traveled to Ramallah with a translator and asked people he encountered about their views on the terror onslaught and its perpetrator, Hamas.

Fox, who is Jewish but did not disclose this to the people he interviewed, was shocked to discover how much support Hamas enjoys among the Palestinians.

All of those Fox spoke with said they approve of Hamas, with many of them elaborating to say that they viewed the terror group’s mass slaughters and rapes in a positive light.

In one exchange, Fox asked a woman who said she supported Hamas she had seen videos of the videos of October 7th atrocities.

The woman confirmed that she had watched the videos.

“And you are okay with everything they did?” Fox asked.

“With everything they did,” she stressed.

The overwhelming support for Hamas and acts of brutality perpetrated against Israelis left Fox rattled.

“I didn’t meet one person who didn’t love Hamas,” he told the Jerusalem Post.

“It was unequivocal. All of them hated Jews with every bone of their body.”

Fox’s visit to Ramallah ended when he and his crew were threatened by a man who demanded their footage.

“My cameraman said, ‘I’m very scared, they are threatening to kill us if we don’t delete this,’” Fox told the Post.

Out of fear for his physical safety, Fox agreed to delete the footage – but was able to recover some of it later, which he complied into the video.

“It was an eye-opening experience, a shock to the system to see such an ingrained level of hatred, particularly towards Jews,” Fox added.

“The temperature is so high.”