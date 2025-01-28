‘I wanted to make easy money’ – IDF reservist on spying for Iran

“My son is an Israeli patriot, he was raised that way, in uniform from the age of 14,” says father of accused Iranian spy.



By World Israel News Staff

One of the IDF reservists recently arrested on charges of spying for Iran claimed to investigators that he was looking to “make easy money,” according to a report from Hebrew-language outlet Mako.

The indictment filed against Yuri Eliasfov, 21, who served in the IDF’s Iron Dome unit, states that he sent a video of the air defense system’s internal systems and technology to an Iranian agent, in exchange for payment.

During his interrogation, Eliasfov claimed that he had reached out to an Iranian handler in order to “make easy money.”

He referred to the Iranian as a “sucker” whom he believed he could “take advantage of,” and added that “at no point did I endanger IDF soldiers.”

After carrying out several tasks for the Iranian, Eliasfov recruited his friend Georgy Andreyev, also 21.

Andreyev is facing much less serious charges for crimes, including spray-painting pro-Iran graffiti.

Eliasfov reportedly received $2,500 for his participation, and Andreyev just $50.

Speaking to Hebrew-language outlet Ynet, Andreyev’s parents vehemently denied that he would have knowingly acted on behalf of Iran.

“My son is an Israeli patriot – he was raised that way too,” Andreyev’s father, also named Georgy, said.

“He studied at at a military school from the age of 14, served three years in the army, and volunteered for the reserves. His mother and I have no doubt that he would never do anything to aid our enemies.”

A neighbor of the Eliasfov family expressed shock about his arrest.

“Yuri served in the army and the reserves. He was a source of pride to everyone in the neighborhood, including me,” they told Ynet.

“The [Eliasfov] family is very nice, two parents and four children. I hear the suspicions against Yuri and it kills me. It’s hard for me to believe that he did it for money. The family doesn’t have a financial problem, they are a normal, ordinary family.”