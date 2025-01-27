IDF reservist soldiers outed as Iranian spies

Israeli authorities arrest two IDF reserve soldiers suspected of spying for Iran, transferring classified military documents to their Iranian handlers.

By World Israel News Staff

Two Israeli reserve soldiers were arrested recently, after they allegedly were recruited as spies on behalf of Iran, authorities announced Monday.

In a joint statement released by Israel Police’s Lahav 433 unit and the Shin Bet internal security Agency Monday morning, authorities revealed that two reservists from the Haifa district were arrested earlier this month on suspicion of espionage and committing acts of vandalism on behalf of Iranian intelligence agencies.

The suspects were identified in a preliminary indictment filed Monday morning as Yuri Eliaspov, 21, and Georgi Andreyev, 21. The full indictment is expected to be filed in the next few days.

Investigators claim Eliaspov had been in contact with an Iranian operative for several months and carried out security-related missions under his direction in exchange for financial compensation.

These missions included spraying graffiti with the phrase “Children of Ruhollah” in various locations across the country, as well as transferring classified material he obtained during his military service in the Air Defense Division to his handler.

The investigation also found that Eliaspov suggested to his friend, Andreyev, that he, too, establish contact with the Iranian handler to carry out missions for financial compensation, despite knowing that the handler was an Iranian agent.

Georgi agreed to Yuri’s proposal and began communicating with the Iranian handler, carrying out missions such as graffiti spraying and assisting Eliaspov with hanging a sign under the handler’s instructions.

Authorities say the two suspects were aware they were being directed by an Iranian agent, partly based on media reports they had seen at the time about the arrest and interrogation of Israeli citizens who had been in contact with Iranian intelligence and carried out similar missions.

The investigation also revealed that Iranian operatives are attempting to recruit Israelis through social media platforms.