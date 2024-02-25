IDF captures Hamas terrorists posing as Gaza civilians

The relatives of the Maaleh Adumim terrorists getting arrested. (Twitter Screenshot)

The IDF discovered weapons stored by Hamas in Khan Younis and eliminated several terrorists over the past few days.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The IDF on Sunday reported capturing several Hamas terrorists who were trying to hide among civilians evacuating combat areas in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to an army spokesman, soldiers from the 7th Armored Brigade spotted Hamas terrorists trying pass themselves off as civilians fleeing the area.

In addition, the IDF discovered weapons in Khan Younis and eliminated several terrorists in the area over the past few days.

The Givati Brigade conducted a number of raids and found weapons in Khan Younis.

A Hamas position used by terrorists to operate drones was located by IDF forces and hit in an Israeli airstrike

The IDF’s Nahal Brigade has also eliminated multiple Hamas terrorists over the past few days.

In the north, the IDF is operating int he Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, where Nahal troops seized weapons and destroyed a rocket launching site.

The IDF also struck a Hamas cell operating a drone in the Shati camp.

The IAF has engaged in several airstrikes in the Gaza Strip focusing on Hamas’s air capacity and hitting rocket launchers the terror group has used to fire rockets into Israel.

In addition to present operations in the northern Gaza and Khan Younis in the south, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also announced the IDF’s proposed operation in the town of Rafah on Gaza’s southern border with Egypt.

Last week, Netanyahu defended the operation in the face of criticism from the Biden Administration by saying that the remaining Hamas forces had to be destroyed, and the Rafah campaign is essential to Israel winning the war.

“I will convene the Cabinet to approve the operational plans for action in Rafah, including the evacuation of the civilian population,” tweeted Netanyahu.

“Only a combination of military pressure and firm negotiations will lead to the release of our hostages, the elimination of Hamas and the achievement of all the war’s objectives,” he added.

“I speak with world leaders every day. I tell them decisively: Israel will fight until we achieve total victory. And indeed, this includes action in Rafah, of course after we allow the civilians found in the combat zones to evacuate to safe areas,” said Netanyahu.